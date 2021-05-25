Central Vermont Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Central Vermont Humane Society is back, but will look a little different.

On June 5, people can take part in the Drive Fur Animals, a car parade that will raise money for the shelter. Their goal is to raise $65,000.

The money will be used to care for the animals, from special medical needs to surgery. People are encouraged to decorate their cars. The parade will start at the national life parking lot in montpelier.

“This event helps us care for over a thousand animals every year, we need this support from the community,” Linnea Cecere, development and marketing associate, CVHS said.

The parade will end with a celebration at the granite museum in barre where there will be a dog trick contest.