Central Vermont Medical Center nurse will touch down in Tampa for the big game

The New England Patriots team plane will transport 76 vaccinated healthcare workers representing all six New England States to the big game. Four of them are from Vermont.

Lisa Walton is a nurse in the emergency department at the Central Vermont Medical Center. This is her first professional football game.

“I am super excited to be going to the super bowl,” Walton said.

As guests of the Kraft family, these healthcare “superheroes” will be granted an all-expenses paid trip to the game and a round trip on the Patriots team plane.

“It’s an incredible feeling, I am so excited, and it sets the bar pretty high for it being my first professional football game,” Walton said.

She never imagined getting vaccinated would lead to this opportunity.

“It’s going to allow us to get back to doing the things that we love to do,” Walton said.

Walton said we still have to do our part and continue to wear masks and social distance

“But I think that this vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Walton said.

The Kraft family offered four tickets to each of the governors outside of Massachusetts, who then selected healthcare “superheroes” from their respective states. Walton plans to bring a touch of Vermont with her as a gift to the Kraft family.

“I have some maple candies that I will be delivering down there,” Walton said.

Walton is a patriots fan and her family had one request.

“Just go down there and root for Tom Brady,” Walton said.

Although she doesn’t get to see the Patriots play, for her it’s a touchdown in Tampa to see Tom Brady.

“Hopefully seeing Tom Brady win his seventh Superbowl ring,” Walton said.

Walton said she feels so proud.

“Proud of the state of Vermont, proud of all the health care workers that I work with and just excited,” Walton said.