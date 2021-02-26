Century-old water pipe breaks in Burlington

Burlington Public Works is attempting to fix a 1924 pipe on North Ave. this morning.

Water Resources Division Director, Megan Moir, tells us the reason behind the break is unclear at this time, but the age of the pipe may be a factor.

Moir explains, workers are doing they’re best to get the pipe up-and-going as soon as possible, but fixes like these can be more challenging in the wintertime.

Some folks can expect their water to be impacted within the next hour, mainly in the area between Ethan Allen Pkwy and Burlington High School. The Division Director tells us there isn’t too much disruption in traffic flow, “There is a lane shift and traffic is maintained. We don’t expect any backups other than from people slowing down to see the action.”

Moir advises, once things are back to normal, to run your cold water, not your hot water, until it’s clear. She says it’s normal to get some discoloration at first.