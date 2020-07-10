Champlain Centre Mall back open for business

Malls in New York State, are looking forward to greeting longtime customers, and getting back to business. For the first time in four months they are opening up today.

After months of long awaited anticipation, businesses and customers alike, are happy to finally back in the Champlain Centre Mall.

“It makes a lot of opportunities for people who have been sitting in the house all day, and it also gives them a chance to get out and meet some of their friends,” says Gregory Ross, who was out walking around.

With some upgrades to the mall, and labels directing people, it certainly is a different experience. But despite these changes, Rhonda Titherington, Owner of DnD Salon, says they’re just happy to be back serving the community. “We’ve been anxiously waiting and the support we’ve received today and the past few days when we were contacting our clients. We’ve been here for 30 years, so this community means a lot to us. So we’ve been definitely overwhelmed by the support. And it just feels really good to be here.”

But not everyone is happy with what it took to get here. Teddy Chan, Manager of China Cafe, says that malls should have been able to open up sooner. “You know I felt since day one almost, that the mall is a much safer than a big box retailer okay. There’s more space in here, there’s more openness. I don’t… I felt like mall properties across the state were discriminated against.”

And while all stores aren’t opened up just yet, they hope to have them open in the near future.