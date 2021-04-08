Champlain College increases well-being programs for students amid pandemic

As the pandemic continues to intensify mental health issues that were already prevalent among college students, Champlain College is doubling down on its well-being programs.

A new collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital Child Resiliency Program and Harvard Medical School will provide workshops for students, teachers and staff at Champlain College. Reid Anctil is a psychology student who participates once a week.

“And this will be like my thing that I give myself is an hour out of my week and that will be the well-being thing that I do for now,” Anctil said.

The college eliminated daytime classes on Wednesdays to give students time to recharge. Anctil said isolation from the pandemic makes it difficult at times.

“So, I am on a full remote schedule, so that has been pretty tough not having that interaction with people every day,” Anctil said.

A June CDC report found 63% of 18 to 24 year olds experienced anxiety or depression. Anctil goes on walks for his mental well-being.

“Especially in the middle of difficult work,” Anctil said. “If I am working on something that is really stressing me out I try and take a break knowing that when I come back, I’ll be refreshed and more ready to go.”

Champlain’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Leslie Averill said the college continues to grow its wellness and resilience programming.

“We have hired a new well-being and success coach and we have hired a visiting fellow for well-being and resiliency,” Dr. Averill said.

The well-being and success coach will help students to understand positive psychology tactics.

“There is mounting evidence about the toll that the coronavirus pandemic is taking on mental health and the well-being of college students,” Dr. Averill said.

Recent studies show students receiving college counseling is on the rise.

“Where our students are accessing mental health counseling at a greater rate due to the pandemic,” Dr. Averill said.