Champlain College’s Samuel de Champlain statue is the center of a growing debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A statue of Samuel de Champlain has been on the Champlain College campus since 2009, but student leaders are questioning whether or not it should remain there.

Some have called for de Champlain’s statue to be removed over concerns that it erases indigenous history. The French colonist had alliances with several local tribes, but many have criticized him through the years for suppressing indigenous groups. He was involved in several battles in the region through the early 17th Century and killed two Iroquois chiefs.

Jayy Covert, director of diversity and engagement for the Student Government Association at Champlain College, first proposed a discussion on removing it at the beginning of the fall semester.

“This isn’t just about the removal of a statue, this is not just about the statue itself,” Covert said. “It’s about a larger conversation around colonialism.”

A discussion on the statue was held by the SGA Wednesday night, coincidentally in the Champlain Room.

Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation was in attendance to offer his thoughts on the controversy. Stevens is also a Champlain College graduate.

“Substance is what matters,” Stevens said. “We’ve struggled for so long that what you provide here is an opportunity for us to make a better way for our children and our grandchildren.”

Stevens told the crowd that “you don’t have to tear something down to build something up”, and warned that backlash from those who wish to see the statue remain on campus could hurt the Abenaki more than the campus community.

In a school survey, 57.8 percent of respondents said they were against removing the statue, but wanted to do more on campus to highlight indigenous people.

“A lot of them were in favor of honoring the Abenaki, but not necessarily in favor of the exact ways the proposals are outlined,” Covert said.

Interim President Laurie Quinn, who attended the discussion, said she appreciates the students’ determination to discuss the statue.

“A vibrant college like ours welcomes thoughtful dialogue on controversial issues,” Quinn said. “I’m proud that our students led those discussions this evening, and I look forward to remaining engaged with students and all those who care about Champlain College as we review together College symbols and traditions, hearing all voices.”

Quinn added that Champlain College has no ‘predetermined outcome’ in the effort.