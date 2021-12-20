Burlington, VT — The Champlain Housing Trust has been proactive in trying to acquire lodging establishments and announced the purchase of Days Inn in Shelburne for $6 million. Earlier this month, the CHT purchased TownePlace Suites in Williston for $13,450,000, which will be renamed to the Zephyr Place.

The Days Inn will be rehabilitated over the next few months, after which, it will continue to operate as a hotel. The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board is providing a $7.345 million grant via the Federal American Recovery Plan Act – State Fiscal Recovery that will cover the costs of purchase, rehabilitation and development.

The CHT already owns Harbor Place motel just across Shelburne Road, and will kickstart a plan to redevelop that site into nearly 100 homes for affordable homeownership and rentals.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to create almost 100 affordable homes in Shelburne, including permanently affordable townhomes and rentals over the next year or two,” said Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust. “It is no secret that there’s a severe shortage of affordable housing in Chittenden County, and being able to build more in a community like Shelburne is a great opportunity.”