MacKenzie Scott, the third-wealthiest woman in the United States, has donated $20 million to the Champlain Housing Trust to help combat northwestern Vermont’s housing crisis.

Scott owns a four-percent stake in Amazon. She was married for 25 years to the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos. The donation from her charitable fund, Yield Giving, is the largest gift in the trust’s four decades of operation.

“They didn’t designate it for any particular use; we don’t have to report,” Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte said Wednesday. “They also said this is a one-time gift. There’s no reporting, there’s no requirements, there’s no conditions. It’s a one-time gift that we get to spend and use as we wish.”

Monte added that the Champlain Housing Trust has taken some leadership roles in national-level affordable housing networks. He felt the leadership roles were likely why the trust’s name came up as San Francisco-based researchers looked into potential housing-related beneficiaries on Scott’s behalf.

“We had an interview with them back in February, about an hour and a half or so,” Monte said. “We sent them a whole lot of information, some follow-up emails — and then we didn’t hear a word for about four months. We had no idea who was looking at us as a gift.”

He added that the gift’s status, the gift’s amount and the identity of the donor were all confirmed in mid-July. The trust has already identified specific uses for the funds.

“We’ve borrowed some money to do some of our development projects,” Monte said. “We won’t have to do that as much. We want to expand the Home Ownership Equity program around the state. We have a couple of community centers we support, one in (Burlington’s) Old North End and one at the O’Brien Center (in Winooski) — or, re-doing it at the O’Brien Center.”

Since this summer’s flooding, Monte noted that officials from the trust have had “good conversations” with Downstreet Housing & Community Development in Barre about ways to support that organization.

He also pointed to a different form of support.

“We’re going to still need the state of Vermont and the Vermont Housing Conservation Board — and certainly the (Vermont Housing Finance Authority), who have been great supporters of ours. Legislators have been very generous the last few years, but we’re going to still need to bring resources to affordable housing. We can’t do that with this money just by itself, obviously.”