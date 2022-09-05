Essex Junction, VT — The Champlain Valley Fair is officially over. Looking back at the ’10 Best Days of Summer’, Marketing Director Jeff Bartley says he is glad so many people attended the fair, despite some gray skies the last couple of days.

Bartley says this might be a record-breaking year with numbers predicted to be 8 percent above average. The staff is looking forward to some much-needed rest.

“We feel good, especially with it being the 100th, and I think the community was excited to come out and celebrate the centennial, we’re such a huge part of the community,” said Bartley. “I think overall, just being able to be back and fully operational, having a full grandstand, having a full fair, it feels good.”

He notes that many new food items and vendors joined the fair this year and as the Strates Ride Company packs up and food vendors break down, the plans for 2023 have already been opened, according to Expo Center staff.