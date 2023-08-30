In the midst of the vibrant sights and sounds at the Champlain Valley Fair, there is a way to find relief from the hustle and bustle, simply by spending time with animals.

A few fair favorites include, The Old McDonald’s Farm, the Show Horse Center, and the Rabbit and Shark exhibit.

Elaine Myers works in the fair’s Fiber Loft.

From sheep, alpaca, and camel hair, the loft specializes in making woven items out of natural animal fibers.

However, the main attraction at the fiber loft is a furry feline named Clementine.

“I think a lot of people just really enjoyed a little break, sitting down and petting her or playing with her. We’ve not only had her, we’ve had a couple of dogs coming in the fiber loft too,” says Myers.

Willa Horn is visiting The Old McDonald’s Farm exhibit with her mom to wear off the adrenaline from the rides.

Horn says she is most excited to see the chicks hatch.

“I never held a baby chick, but if I did, I would feel really happy,” says Horn.

However, fairgoers like Adalyn Stewart, from Plattsburgh New York, are choosing to spend their time at the fair with less domesticated animals.

Stewart says she has been waiting all day to see this particular animal at the fair’s new exhibit.

“The shark show, I love sharks,” says Stewart.

While the Fair’s animal exhibits are an opportunity for fairgoers to see animals, they do not normally see on a daily basis, for Emily Wells, they remind her of her family’s furry farm companions.

Wells says, “I think it was a nice way to take the edge off of things. There’s a lot of people and a lot of stuff going on. The animals and comfort that they bring, petting them and just kind of being in the area where there are not a lot of people helps a lot.”

Amidst the rides, games, and treats, fair animals serve as a reminder to slow down and savor the simpler joys in life.