Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital serves as North County vaccine hub

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has given 200 healthcare workers their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. This first round could take six to eight weeks. Hospital leaders talked to reporters today, after it was announced the hospital will serve as the North Country’s hub.

Vice President for Population Health and Information Services, Wouter Rietsema said this means they will make sure every county and region has what it needs to vaccinate people. There have been more than 200 cases since Thanksgiving.

“Even though these came to market quickly, they were able to do that for a variety of reasons, but one of the reasons they came to quickly was not that any safety steps were skipped once so ever, all the normal safety procedures and development were followed,” Rietsema said.

The state’s next tier of vaccinations will be health care workers outside the hospital setting and the highest risk individuals in the community.