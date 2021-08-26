Champlain Valley School District welcomes two electric buses to their fleet

The Champlain Valley School District will welcome two new electric school buses to their fleet on Friday morning.

In late 2019 the district was selected to be a partner in The Agency of Natural Resources Electric School and Transit Bus Pilot Program.





The Delivery of the buses was delayed multiple times since the project was approved in March of 2020.

Champlain Valley School District now hopes to become a leader in sustainable practices with goals to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in the Green Mountain State. They say this opportunity allows them to transport students more safely and efficiently.