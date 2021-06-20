Champlain Water District under conservation notice

If you get your water from the Champlain Water District, you’re being asked to avoid all non-essential usage through 12:00 noon on Tuesday. The district is under a water conservation notice.

District officials wrote on Sunday that the water treatment plant is providing enough safe water to meet current demand. However, its production capacity is being slowed down to make sure it can maintain an adequate amount of stored water in case local fire services need it.

Because of this downshift, the district needs to do what it can to lessen residential demand. It’s asking customers to avoid watering lawns or outdoor plants, as well as to avoid running washing machines or dishwashers if possible.

The notice is in play for nine different communities. It affects you if you live in Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Jericho, Milton, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston or Winooski.