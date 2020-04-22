Chancellor pulls plan to close NVU, VTC Randolph campuses

Highly controversial plans to shutter two campuses in the Vermont State College system have been canceled by the system’s chancellor, Jeb Spaulding. The plans would have cut the number of career-focused liberal arts campuses from 3 to 1, including the closure of Northern Vermont University as well as Vermont Technical College’s Randolph campus.

Chancellor Spaulding and the Board of Trustees said they are committed to working with the state legislature, administration, and community and campus leaders to develop other solutions.

“Our Board of Trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the State’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable. I accept their judgement. Indications are positive that the State leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time. We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus, and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall,” Spaulding explained.

He also said, “I am taking this action with strident caution that the current configuration of the Vermont State Colleges is not sustainable; it cannot continue for long. Through whatever process we define a more workable solution to this problem, it will surely be disruptive to the VSC’s current mix of 4 colleges and universities and 5 campuses.”