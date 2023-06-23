Burlington, VT – One of Burlington’s most beloved parks is set to receive a makeover in the coming years. The first phase of the project started with the implementation of a pause place, and improving stormwater infrastructure. This will be done in the coming weeks. But in the years to come, big changes are on the way according to project manager Max Madalinski. “We have had plans in the works to build a bike park here at Leddy. That’s something we’ve included in the comp plan and we’re doing the preliminary design for that.” With design help and a 50 thousand-dollar grant from the Burlington Bike Park Coalition, the bike park will be built in a wooded area in the south portion of Leddy.

Walkers and bikers like Paul Appleton had input with the city throughout the process. He takes a morning ride through the park every day and can’t wait for the upgrade. “I mountain bike a lot and a little mountain bike park in the community would be a great way for kids to start, get kids into the sport, and build the mountain biking economy around here.” Courtesy of donations from the City’s Parks Foundation and the University of Vermont Medical Center, fitness stations will also be built along the greenway. While a new playground and athletic fields are in the cards years down the line. and a permanent pavilion following those.

But in the meantime, projects such as the fitness station and bike park are giving Burlingtonians confidence in creating a better lakefront experience. The city hasn’t determined which of the future projects will be completed first. But adds in the coming years there will be wheelchair access to the beach and a new entrance to the park.