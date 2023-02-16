Charges have been dropped against a man arrested at a Montpelier City Council meeting last year.

Stephen Whitaker was taken into custody in June of last year and was accused of violating rules by speaking over the time limit and refusing to stop. He had been facing several charges including disorderly conduct.

The ACLU was among those calling for the charges to be dismissed, and argued that Whitaker was delivering public comments about matters of public concern.

Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly moved to drop the charges and the Montpelier City Manager, William Fraser, says Whitaker is welcome back.

“We welcome Mr. Whitaker and others to come to our meetings. There are rules of order for the benefit of all. It’s not to be punitive to any individual. It’s to allow for a meeting to happen in orderly fashion,” said Fraser.

Fraser says Whitaker has attended meetings since his arrest and one was as recent as last week.

Fraser says while Whitaker continues to express his dissatisfaction with the board, he has complied with the city’s rules.