A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult in an Orange County assault case in which he allegedly had a deadly weapon in his possession.

Vermont State Police accuse Jonathan Edson of attacking a family member on O’Donnell Road in Chelsea shortly before 7:30 Saturday night and threatening to harm another relative. There was no indication Sunday night of what the weapon may have been.

Troopers arrested Edson for both domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault. He’s in the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families as he awaits a court hearing in Chelsea scheduled for Tuesday morning.