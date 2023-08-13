A woman from Chester is due in court in mid-October in connection with a shots-fired incident, according to an email from the Chester Police Department.

Robin Steele, 67, is accused of firing a rifle at a man just before midnight on Saturday night, August 5. Investigators did not offer any indication of where in town this happened. However, they did say no one was hurt.

Officers arrested Steele on Friday. She’s charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a gun while being legally prohibited from doing so.