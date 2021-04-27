‘Chic Full Gay’ to come back to Burlington

Two Vermonters aspire to bring a new restaurant to Burlington. They’re calling it ‘Chic Full Gay,’ a spin-off of the fast-food chain ‘Chick-fil-A’.

The fried chicken joint first opened in February on St. Paul Street in downtown Burlington. Every other Sunday and Monday, Vermonters could order a chicken sandwich from the “pop-up” menu.

“It’s a commentary on ‘Chick-fil-A’, a home-cooked, really elevated version of fast-food, showing that morals and love bring more taste,” said ‘Chic Full Gay’ business manager Max Kravitz.

Now, the creators are now looking for a permanent space for their inclusive, and community-focused establishment.

“Personally, and my friends have had personal experiences in Burlington kitchens where they’ve been judged because they’re trans or because they’re queer,” said Executive Chef Bryan Gildersleeve.

Gildersleeve lost his job in February due to the pandemic. But, it didn’t stop him from cooking or creating positive change.

“It’s basically a fried chicken joint that is gluten-free and queer-friendly and cares about policies more than making money,” said Gildersleeve.

In February, he went back to the shuttered restaurant, rented it out, and introduced his own dishes and menu items.

“This was created during the pandemic to help bring joy and help provide a safe space to get food when a lot of people were probably sick of cooking at home,” said Kravitz.

“What we’ve been doing is supporting friends as well as local businesses, like FUNJ. Schrooming Company out of St. Albans, who provides our Oyster Mushrooms for our Vegan options,” said Kravitz.

The creators say the pop-up site also works to support local organizations.

“In total, we received $1,405,” said Justin Marsh, Director of Development and Communications with Vermont Pride Center Vermont.

Marsh says the funds went directly toward programming and resources for LGBTQ+ Vermonters.

“So many of our events throughout the last year we have not been able to do, and a lot of those events are based on fundraising and supporting our budget. So when an event like this occurs, it’s really crucial for us, especially now more than ever, because of those lack of public events that help us normally,” said Marsh.

The creators say they hope to serve customers as soon as next month.

“The location we were in before was just too small and could no longer support the demand so we’ve been looking for, very actively looking for our next places to open,” said Kravitz.

“I just want to make a safe space for people to be themselves and to cook their food and so that’s what our eventual brick and mortar will be.”