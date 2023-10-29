South Burlington, Vt – Vermont’s child care campaign kicked off its statewide tour with a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Homestead School.

State and community leaders were in attendance at the South Burlington location as recent renovations were unveiled to expand capacity, upgrade facilities, and increase support for staff.

The building, previously an empty retail shop, underwent a total redesign to acomodate a waiting list of 180 people needing child care services.

The new additions come by way of Act 76, a comprehensive child care bill investing an additional $125 million into making affordable, quality child care accessible for those who need it.

Funding for the bill currently comes from the states general fund, along with one-time funding sources.

Starting next year, the state will implement a new payroll tax designed to fund child care investments, along with continued general fund money.