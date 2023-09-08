Lewis, NY– A sister and brother are calling for justice for their mother. 47-year-old Kathy Groshans of Port Henry, New York was killed Monday night in a wrong-way crash on a highway in Lewis, NY. Her children are coming forward, saying this is not the fate she deserved.

Eliza Boyea and Ryan Young are the children of Kathy Groshans, calling their mother the light of their lives. She was lost after one fateful night.

“She was just our person, our go to for everything, she’d give the shirt off her back for anybody,” says Groshans’ daughter, Eliza Boyea. “She loved every one of her grandkids, that was her pride and joy, and she said that daily,” she says.

“She was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet,” says Groshans’ son, Ryan Young.

Groshans was tragically lost in a wrong way car crash on Interstate 87 in Lewis. New York State Police chased a pickup truck driving north in the southbound lanes around 7:45 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say that truck was driven by 37-year-old Brian O’Leary, of East Millinocket, Maine.

Police say O’Leary hit Groshans’ car head on. Boyea and Young’s stepfather, 66-year-old Dale Groshans, also of Port Henry, NY, was driving. Also in the car were Boyea’s two young sons, ages 4 and 7. All were seriously hurt in the crash, but are now in stable condition.

“They are getting better day by day, but it’s still hard to see them like that at all,” says Boyea.

As of September 4th, O’Leary was listed in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police have yet to deliver any charges in the crash as he is still hospitalized.

Boyea says her mother was taken too soon. “I can’t even put into words how it truly makes you feel seeing that, the main thing is just anger. That’s really all I can say, it’s just not fair,” she says.

As Boyea and Young are going through an unimaginable situation, they’re sharing happy memories of their mother.

“She’d go around the house and have her headphones in, and you’d hear her singing and dancing. She loved her dogs, she loved her animals,” says Boyea.

“She loved her ducks,” adds Young.

“Yeah, she had little baby ducks. All my favorite memories are at home, watching her prance around the house, or helping her in the garden,” notes Boyea.

Boyea says all she can remember of her mother is love.

“It’s really hard not having her here, not with us anymore. I know it’s a part of life, but I wish it wasn’t happening right now in this moment,” says Boyea.

“She was our best friend,” says Young.

“Thank God I have a big family who is all supportive, and friends, a lot of people have just reached out to see that I’m okay, and I’m so thankful for that too,” Boyea says.

A GoFundMe was organized to help cover funeral costs for Kathy Groshans, and medical expenses for the two boys. Another GoFundMe was started for Dale Groshans, organized by his daughter, Heather Groshans.