While there have been a lot of negative impacts of COVID-19, one that is still prevalent among the younger population is mental health in children.

Jayme Gaudet, a Winooski School District Behavioral Specialist says that the pandemic has caused challenges for students who have suffered learning losses as well as social skills but despite these challenges, she says schools and teachers are working hard to take care of their students.

One of the main challenges is in-person learning with masks and with everyone in the classroom wearing masks, some teachers have come up with creative ways to interact with their students, in particular, asking students to share feelings that may not be visible.

The impact is also being felt outside the classroom and Gaudet says some students are missing out on opportunities to grow social skills. “Kids are wanting to see their peers,” said Gaudet. “And wanting to play and wanting to learn from them and engage with them, out at recess.”

Dan French, the Secretary of the Agency of Education commented, “We set schools up to be sort of isolated and protected and that tension is not sustainable. Every single day, our teachers are in the classroom, trying to make students feel normal and that’s a hard load to bear.”

Some administrators are also feeling the impact. In Winooski, the superintendent is taking a four month leave of absence.