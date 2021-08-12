Vermont is tied with two other states for having the 12th lowest growth rate. The U.S. Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census today.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau report, nationally the country is growing at a slower rate than anytime in previous history.

The population and demographic figures are used to determine how many political representatives each geographic area has at local, state and national levels.

“So that people know they have equal voting rights when they elect legislators to the Vermont house and senate,” Tom Little, Chair of Legislative Apportionment Board said. “And they have confidence that there is fairness and equality in Vermont.”

The group will use the data for Vermont’s internal district reapportionment process.

“Each legislature has members who represent roughly the same number of people so that the voting rights of Vermont residents are potentially equal,” Little said.

Michael Moser is the Coordinator at Vermont State Data Center located at UVM’s Center for Rural Studies. He said metropolitan areas seem to be growing faster than rural ones.

“Vermont has one of the lowest birth rates of states in the country so we are not replacing the population as quickly as other places might be doing that,” Moser said.

There are multiple factors as to why people are leaving.

“Looking for jobs, looking for opportunity, those things are still the case, looking for culture, excitement,” Moser said.

Chittenden County continues to have the greatest percentage of population growth of any county in the state.

“In the state of Vermont from 2010 to 2020 Chittenden County experienced a 7.5 % increase in the population,” Moser said.

There are three counties that lost people during that time.

“And those are Essex, Caledonia, and Rutland County,” Moser said. “Essex county lost the greatest amount of population from 2010 to 2020 they lost 6.1% of the population.”

The redistricting is expected to impact the 2022 midterms.