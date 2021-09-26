Chittenden County State’s Attorney interviewed by U.K. newspaper about U.S. intimate violence

One of Britain’s leading print media outlets speaks with a Vermont prosecutor as part of its coverage of the underlying issues behind the Gabby Petito case.

The Guardian interviewed Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George for a story published on Sunday about the epidemic of homicides against women in the U.S. by domestic partners. Among other things, George told the publication that while domestic violence is one of the most frequent criminal charges filed by her office, it’s also among the most difficult to prove.

Meanwhile, Gabby Petito’s family held a public funeral service for her on Sunday in Holbrook, New York, not far from the area of Long Island where she grew up. The parents of the 22-year-old travel blogger reported her missing on September 11 while she and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-country trip. Petito’s remains were found a week ago in northwestern Wyoming, leading to a national manhunt for Laundrie.