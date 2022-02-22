Christina Nolan, Vermont’s former U.S. Attorney, has officially launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate. Nolan says she is running as a Republican and promised to fight against what she called ‘gridlock and partisanship’ in Congress.

Some of the issues that Nolan took a particular focus on in her announcement included the opioid crisis, skyrocketing inflation, getting the workforce back to work, and a feeling that Congress is too busy arguing with each other to make meaningful progress.

Nolan says she is running for Senate to bring a fresh perspective to Washington D.C., where she feels cynicism has overpowered cooperation.

“What I think Vermonters want is someone who’s going to present an alternative to the status quo, but most importantly, do the best job possible by them in Washington,” Nolan said. “Given my track record of success as a U.S. Attorney, given how well I know the state, given my willingness to do everything I can to change the culture in Washington which isn’t working for Vermonters, I think Vermonters are going to vote for the best candidate.”

During her time as Vermont’s U.S. Attorney, Nolan made national headlines leading an investigation into Purdue Pharma. Her office uncovered an illegal kickback scheme to overprescribe opioids, which lead to a historic $8.3 billion settlement.

Nolan says the opioid crisis is one of many issues she’d be focused on in the Senate.

“Public safety is the number one issue, right?” Nolan said. “Vermonters, their families and communities need to feel safe. The issues overlap, and the experience I bring as U.S. Attorney fighting crime and reducing overdose deaths will translate well to Washington because I know how to do it.”

Nolan was appointed U.S. Attorney in 2017 by President Trump, with recommendations from Senator Patrick Leahy and Governor Phil Scott.

Governor Scott weighed in on the big announcement during his weekly briefing on Tuesday.

“I was very pleased to see her step up, she’s a viable candidate, she has a wealth of experience, the right demeanor, and it should be an interesting race,” Scott said.

As Nolan expressed her desire to shake up the status quo in Washington, she also drew some contrasts between herself and Rep. Peter Welch, who is considered the favorite on the Democratic side of the race.

“A lot of people in Congress have been there a long time, and when you are in a place for a long time, you start to become cynical and you start to become beholden to a political party,” Nolan said. “Congressman Welch has voted with his party 100 percent of the time, and he groups himself and identifies with the very far-left of his party.”

When asked for comment, Rep. Welch passed along the following statement:

“For the last 15 years I’ve worked hard to earn Vermonters’ trust to serve them in the House. And it’s my job every day to work to renew that trust. I’ll vigorously campaign across the state and listen to all Vermonters, because I’ve spent my career doing this work the Vermont way. I listen more than I talk, build coalitions, and fight hard for working people. I believe that cooperation creates community and conflict creates division. I am all about working with anyone and everyone — Democrat, Republican, Independent — who will help us make progress for all Vermonters and America’s working families. This election is crucial. We have to protect and preserve our democracy, address climate change, lower the cost of prescription drugs, reduce inflation, make our communities safe, provide affordable child care and housing to all families, and create better wages for working families. With that as our mission, we can’t ignore the reality of what it would mean to hand Mitch McConnell control of the Senate. His fight for failure would mean an end to any progress we’ve made addressing these challenges together. I will continue to work every single day to earn the privilege of representing Vermonters in the U.S. Senate.” Rep. Peter Welch (D)

Christina Nolan’s full announcement video, released via YouTube on Tuesday, can be found here.