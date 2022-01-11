Christina Nolan of Burlington, has filed a statement of candidacy for the U.S Senate to replace Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT, who will not be running for re-election.

Nolan had served as a U.S attorney from 2017 until 2021, when President Joe Biden took office and would run as a Republican if she decides to officially enter the race. During her time as a U.S attorney, she was named the top federal prosecutor in Vermont in 2017 by President Donald Trump with bipartisan recommendations from Governor Phil Scott and Senator Leahy.

Currently, Congressman Peter Welch is the sole democratic candidate.