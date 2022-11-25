People can see some festive Christmas trees at the University Mall in South Burlington, and support a good cause. One storefront in the mall has turned into a sea of trees, lights, and presents. ANEW Place is hosting its second annual Celebration of Trees, and its goal is to raise money to help people struggling with homelessness.

Dozens of decorated trees, donated by local organizations, are on display, and up for raffle. Folks 18 or older can buy tickets to try to win their favorite tree. The raffle drawing will happen on the last day of the celebration.

ANEW Place Director of Development Erin Regan notes, “come on down and see the trees, we have 34 beautifully decorated trees this year that people have generously donated with wonderful gifts that come with the trees.”

She adds, “the Celebration of Trees to me is about community, and folks who are experiencing homelessness need community, and that’s what we hope to provide them.”

ANEW Place has a goal of raising $60,000, and it’s already over halfway there, having raised about $37,000 so far through sponsorships. The organization usually houses about 60 people per night, and the money raised will benefit their operations and resources.

The Celebration of Trees will run Wednesday through Sunday until December 11th, from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm.