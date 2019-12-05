Christmas tree shopping in Morrisville – Paine’s Christmas Trees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to take part in one long lived holiday tradition, Christmas tree shopping!

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, set out to Paine’s Christmas Tree Farm in Morrisville, Vermont, learning all about tree shopping tips with Owner, Tom Paine.

Paine’s is a 65-acre choose and cut tree farm, specializing in Fraser fir trees. The family owned farm has been spreading Christmas cheer and tree advice to community members for 61 years.

For more information, click here.