Church Street rings in the holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Show kicked off the holiday season on Church Street Friday.

A Santa parade was held at noon, and he stayed for photos at CityPlace mall until 6 pm.

Black Friday shopping and the lighting ceremony made for one of the busiest days of the year at the marketplace. Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi said it’s become tradition.

“I think a lot of people, especially with young children, love coming out to see the tree lit,” Alnasrawi said. “It’s very festive, community-oriented and free for everyone.”

The tree itself is considerably larger and wider than years’ past.

“I believe it’s the tallest we’ve ever had,” Alnasrawi said. “This one was a little bit bigger than we expected, but I think it’s beautiful.”

The process of finding a tree began months ago, and this year, it was donated from a St. George resident.

Barrett’s Tree Service and police helped escort it to Church Street, where a crane helped put it in place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog