Church Street rings in the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Show kicked off the holiday season on Church Street Friday.

A Santa parade was held at noon, and he stayed for photos at CityPlace mall until 6 pm.

Black Friday shopping and the lighting ceremony made for one of the busiest days of the year at the marketplace. Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi said it’s become tradition.

“I think a lot of people, especially with young children, love coming out to see the tree lit,” Alnasrawi said. “It’s very festive, community-oriented and free for everyone.”

The tree itself is considerably larger and wider than years’ past.

“I believe it’s the tallest we’ve ever had,” Alnasrawi said. “This one was a little bit bigger than we expected, but I think it’s beautiful.”

The process of finding a tree began months ago, and this year, it was donated from a St. George resident.

Barrett’s Tree Service and police helped escort it to Church Street, where a crane helped put it in place.