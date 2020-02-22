City council candidates talk housing at Burlington Tenants Union debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. – 11 candidates running for a seat on the Burlington City Council participated in a housing debate at City Hall hosted by the Burlington Tenants Union.

The group emphasized that over 60 percent of Burlington residents are renters, yet “they are not often represented in city decision-making.” Their mission is to “grow tenant power, improve housing quality, and democratize housing in the Greater Burlington area through collective organizing, education, and redistribution of resources back into the hands of the people.”

The eleven candidates included five incumbents (Sharon Bushor, Max Tracy, Karen Paul, Ali Dieng and Adam Roof) and six newcomers (Zoraya Hightower, Jillian Scannell, Ryan Nick, Sarah Carpenter, Nathan Lantieri and Jane Stromberg).

Councilor Brian Pine was scheduled to attend, but wasn’t able to due to a family emergency.

Each candidate currently running for city council is listed below. Information on each candidate’s platform and their background can be found by clicking on their name.

Ward 1

Incumbent: Sharon Bushor (I)

Challenger: Zoraya Hightower (P)

Challenger: Jillian Scannell (D)



Ward 2

Incumbent: Max Tracy (P)

Challenger: Ryan Nick (D)

Ward 3

Incumbent: Brian Pine (P)

Challenger: None



Ward 4



Incumbent: Kurt Wright (R)*

Challenger: Sarah Carpenter (D)

Challenger: Ericka Redic (I)

* Not seeking re-election



Ward 5



Incumbent: William ‘Chip’ Mason (D)

Challenger: Nathan Lantieri (P)



Ward 6

Incumbent: Karen Paul (D)

Challenger: None



Ward 7



Incumbent: Ali Dieng (I)

Challenger: None



Ward 8



Incumbent: Adam Roof (D)

Challenger: Jane Stromberg (P)

Voters will head to the polls for Town Meeting Day on March 3. Many candidates will hold more events ahead of the vote, and their schedules can be found on their respective websites.