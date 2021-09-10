City council votes in favor of airport director Gene Richards’ resignation

Gene Richards is out as airport director. The city council voted 10-1 late Thursday night.

This comes after councilors heard from Richards himself, lawyers from both sides, and Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Richards was hoping for a second chance on the job. The city’s attorney says statements made by the airport director to his employees lacked leadership, and were humiliating.

“The process that I wanted, I was able to have,” Gene Richards said. “It’s one that I wasn’t able to have with the mayor’s system. I was pleased I was able to have my time and get some answers to some questions. It shouldn’t be that difficult.”