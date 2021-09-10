City council votes in favor of airport director Gene Richards’ resignation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gene Richards is out as airport director. The city council voted 10-1 late Thursday night.

This comes after councilors heard from Richards himself, lawyers from both sides, and Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Richards was hoping for a second chance on the job. The city’s attorney says statements made by the airport director to his employees lacked leadership, and were humiliating.

“The process that I wanted, I was able to have,” Gene Richards said. “It’s one that I wasn’t able to have with the mayor’s system. I was pleased I was able to have my time and get some answers to some questions. It shouldn’t be that difficult.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog