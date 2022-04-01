Burlington, VT — On March 25, City Market announced they have awarded $35,000 via the Co-op Seedling Grant program to five Vermont non-profit organizations and the launch of the 2022 Grant process. The five non-profits are Community Health Centers of Burlington, Common Roots, Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, Age Well, and Milk With Dignity Standards Council.

“We are celebrating our co-op seedling grant project,” said Mae Quilty, Assistant Director of Community Engagement at City Market. “These are our 2021 grantees and we had five projects that are ranging in different ways to support and strengthen our local food system.”

“These funds are going to help fund 13 out of the 50 food shares that we’ve committed to providing our patients,” said Kim Anderson, Director of Development and Communications for the Community Helth Centers of Burlington. “Many of whom are low income, but mostly, the most high risk of being food insecure in our community. So health and nutrition obviously go hand in hand. Nutrition fuels how we move in the world so the fact that we can help our patients not only medically, and with dental services and mental health counseling, but with nutrient rich foods also helps with general health as well.”

“This is going to have a huge impact on our organization,” said Tracey Shamberger, Director of Business Development and Communication at Age Well. “We serve older Vermonters through our Meals on Wheels program and this type of funding will ensure that we can continue to avoid waitlists for those who are needing our services. This will provide about 750 meals to older Vermonters who are unable to get out of their homes, to prepare their own food, perhaps without transportation. This not only provides food but it provides a daily check-in by a friendly volunteer, which now, more than ever, prevents social isolation, which is a major determinant of health among older Vermonters. This grant is really going to be instrumental in being able to continue the services that we are offering to older Vermonters at no cost.”

“Just last year alone we served over 300,000 meals in the four counties we cover, which are Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle,” said Emma Kaplan, Development and Communication Associate at Age Well. “So grants like these are incredible and we’re just so appreciative that City Market supports us and we support them.”

“We are so grateful and thrilled,” said Tanya Benosky, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. “This money will be used to start and fund a multicultural food program at the Boys and Girls Club. We serve 200 kids a day and we’ve got a history of serving multicultural foods throughout our programs, but this will expand the impact.”

“We run five food education and access programs, one of them is the farmstand at the food shelf plus program,” said Carol McQuillen, Co-Director of Common Roots. “This year we’re growing organic food for about 400 families who access the South Burlington food shelf and Feeding Chittenden. We will be able to build some food independence by growing some organic plant starts on our farm and having them available with some directions and some fresh compost so they can try their hand at growing some of their own food.”