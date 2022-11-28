A local supermarket will be selling Christmas trees this week and will donate the proceeds to a good cause. Both City Market locations in Burlington will be selling $50 trees to benefit COTS, the Committee on Temporary Shelter.

This City Market tradition is happening for the 25th consecutive year. On Wednesday, November 30th, trees will go on sale at the South Winooski Avenue store. On Friday, December 2nd, the trees will come to the Flynn Avenue store. Moffatt’s Tree Farm will be donating all 750 trees.

General Manager of City Market John Tashiro said, “we’re always so excited because it’s such a long-standing partnership to try to end homelessness here in Vermont.”

“It’s just a big milestone event every year, we have all the staff who also come out and help, and we can’t wait for the trucks to arrive, there’s a big announcement that goes out, everyone’s excited,” he noted.

All proceeds will go to COTS to support their efforts to ending homelessness. Tashiro expects to sell out of the trees quickly; the fastest the market has sold out was 6 days.