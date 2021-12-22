Burlington, VT — Mayor Weinberger and the City of Burlington have issued a Booster Alert and provided insight on steps the city will take preparing for the omicron variant, which makes up 73 percent of all cases in the U.S.

“As we close 2021, we are entering yet another new stage of the pandemic with the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant in Vermont,” said Mayor Weinberger.

“Because of the huge progress we have made over the last year with vaccinations and our understanding of the virus, this should not be cause for panic, but it should be cause for attention and taking action. Though this next stage of the pandemic will require renewed care and diligence, our city has faced difficult times before, and we have stayed focused and come together to meet the task. Together we can meet this moment, help those that are most vulnerable, and save lives.”

In addition to encouraging people to get the booster dose, the City Council has voted to extend the Mask Mandate Ordinance through January. The City is also preparing to update employee vaccination policy so businesses will require boosters.

Additional pop-up vaccination sites in Chittenden County have been announced for December 23 and 30:

December 23

UVM Medical Center Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston

Community Health Centers Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

December 30

UVM Medical Center Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston

Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Vermont Health Equity Initiative hosts vaccine, booster, and pediatric vaccine clinics for BIPOC Vermonters in Burlington every other weekend through March 2022 and will have clinics at the following dates:

On December 26, there will be a clinic for 5-11 year olds from 11am to noon at the Downtown Burlington High School.

The next regular clinic is January 8, 2022 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington.

