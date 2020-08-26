City of Burlington may sue CityPlace developers, council okays it

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The city of Burlington has retained lawyers more than a month after it sent the developers of CityPlace a default letter, saying BTC Mall Associates and others, breached its development agreement.

We reported in late July, Brookfield Properties wanted out of CityPlace. Since then, Mayor Miro Weinberger says nothing has happened.

On Monday night, the council gave him broad authority to pursue several options. Weinberger says the city has retained the law firm, Downs Rachlin and Martin PLLC.

Weinberger says he recently sent the developers’ letters demanding it resume construction on eight blocks of public improvement, and he wants Brookfield to provide documents of its claim they have invested $70 million in the site.

In a statement, Weinberger wrote in part, “As has been the case for many years, the City is committed to seeing the former mall site transformed, as envisioned, into a vibrant downtown neighborhood with homes, jobs, and new public infrastructure, paid for by the new development.

The City’s means for advancing that vision in the wake of the developer’s default and failure to perform include both negotiations and legal action. The City remains willing to work with a well-capitalized, experienced property developer to get the outcomes the people of Burlington are due,” he said.

There has been no sign of progress on the scaled down, $120 million dollar, ten-story project. Brookfield Properties currently owns the land.