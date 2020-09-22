City of Burlington reaches separation agreement with Sgt. Jason Bellavance

BURLINGTON, Vt. -The Burlington City Council has approved plans to enter a separation agreement with one of the three city officers involved in use of force incidents.

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s administration put forth the proposal, which includes the resignation of Sgt. Jason Bellavance. Bellavance would receive a separation pay of approximately three years’ salary ($300,000), as well as 18 months of health insurance.

Mayor Weinberger said that Bellavance’s case differs from the other two officers protestors have demanded to be fired, because his actions didn’t follow expectations that were in place at the time, and his leadership position requires he be held to a higher standard.

“I support a separation agreement with Sgt. Bellavance, both because his actions and position within the Department were significantly different than those of the other two officers,” Weinberger said. “I am announcing my final decision not to support separation agreements with officers (Joseph) Corrow and (Cory) Campbell.”

In September 2018, Bellavance responded to a downtown altercation, where he appeared to shove then 24 year-old Jeremie Meli in the chest with full force. According to a lawsuit filed over the incident, Meli was left unconscious from the blow.

“Although the Police Department’s internal investigation found that Sgt. Bellavance did not use excessive or unlawful force, it did find that the force used was not necessary given the circumstances,” Weinberger said. “The investigation concluded that, consistent with his training, there were a number of de-escalation techniques that Sgt. Bellavance could have used, but did not attempt, before using physical force. These findings are different from what occurred in the other two cases, where Officers Corrow and Campbell were not found to have violated departmental use of force training and policy that were in place at the time.”

The separation agreement would also provide Bellavance with three years’ service credit towards retirement, legal fees for review of the agreement, and release of claims.