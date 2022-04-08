Burlington, VT — Following the Burlington Farmers Market raising concerns about the new market “BTV MKT” that will be coming to City Hall Park this summer, the City of Burlington released a statement regarding their plans.

According to the Burlington Farmers Market, no one was consulted about the creation of “BTV MKT” and they did not feel they were provided a viable solution to return to City Hall Park in 2022.

In the statement from Kara Alnasrawi, Director of Economic Recovery, the City of Burlington delivered a two and a half-hour-long presentation to the Farmers Market steering committee in January and shared a map that accommodates all of their vendors, and offered to waive fees agreed upon in the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2019.

The decision to move along with the “BTV MKT” was made after the Farmers Market Steering Committee had apparently clearly indicated to the City that they would not return to City Hall Park for the 2022 season and beyond. The City had met with the Farmers Market leadership last week and conveyed that the offer for them to return to City Hall Park as soon as this summer was still open.

The City also emphasized that the “BTV MKT” is designed to support small businesses and vendors, and not farmers and growers and that the market will boost regional businesses and was not created to compete with the Farmers Market.