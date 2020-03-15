City of Burlington taking precautions against Covid-19

Saturday night, the Vermont Department of Health confirmed the second case of the Coronavirus in Vermont, in Chittenden County. Now local leaders are taking preventative actions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, says, “the positive test should mean the Covid-19 virus is here in Chittenden County now. And there is a high likely hood that more individuals, probably many more individuals in the region [or] that are already in the region, do not know it and are at risk of spreading the virus.”

Mayor Weinberger, also says the city needs to take steps to make sure the disease doesn’t spread. “Ensuring the safety and health of all employees, all city employees and Burlingtonians. With a special focus on the most vulnerable members of our community to this virus. Which we believe to be the elderly and the chronically ill.”

But that is not all that they are doing, Burlington sees thousands of visitors every week, and the city plans on making sure that people are still able to visit.

However, while Mayor Weinberger currently does not plan on closing down restaurants and bars in Burlington, and in the Church Street Marketplace, he says that if the virus becomes more widespread, things may change. “Given that uncertainty, even though the numbers appear to be quite low right now, I’m going to have a pretty low threshold in terms of triggering further action that would do what we can as a local government to ensure social distancing.”

And given that things keep changing on a rapid basis with this virus, Mayor Weinberger tells Burlingtonians to expect changes on a day to day basis. “We have already taken steps to reduce the possibility of virus transmission within city facilities. These steps have included instructing city workers to work from home tomorrow if they can do so, while continuing city services.”

With that in mind, the Mayor wants everyone to know that their top priority, lies with making sure Burlingtonians are safe.