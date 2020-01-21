City of Burlington to Use VT-Alert Rapid Notification System City Wide

Burlington’s Mayor announced a new process to get urgent alerts out to people in the Queen City. Today he announced the “Rapid Alert Notification System.”

This past summer, the city had to issue a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the South End. While an email went out, and there was a social media push, some people didn’t immediately receive the heads up.

“Before today, we really lacked a way of rapidly being able to notify Burlingtonians in a comprehensive way for urgent and emerging issues,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Now residents are allowed to sign up for alerts, and can choose to receive a phone call, text, or email.

There are multiple categories for different alerts, some of them more urgent than others. For example, snow bans and road closures are categories of lesser importance, and things like evacuations, boil water notices and major storm preparations are of more importance.

You have the option of selecting which categories you want to know information from.