The City of Plattsburgh held a public meeting earlier about the final draft of the city’s comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan is typically a long-term vision that is updated about every 10 years and incorporates community values and input.

[john behan/ principal and senior planner- behan planning and design]

“It’s a roadmap looking ahead to the future, it sets goals, it sets strategies. Almost a business plan for really important actions for the city to take,” said John Behan, Principal and Senior Planner for Behan Planning and Design.

The comprehensive plan is being developed in conjunction with the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and the Harbor Management Plan (HMP), with Saratoga Associates being the main lead consultants on the LWRP.

“It focuses on access to the waterfront, providing access to the community, for the public, recreation, habitat, can anything of these things tie into the economy, in some cases there are certain types of business that might really benefit from the waterfront, and others that depend on it,” said Emily Gardner, Project Manager for Saratoga Associates.

Businesses that can benefit from the waterfront are often restaurants, while a marina is one that depends on it, and the LWRP will help drive traffic to those businesses.

All areas of the city are looked at in the comprehensive plan, including natural resources, housing, and recreation, which greatly improving is part of the city’s goals.

“Expand parks and trails for sustainable all age, all ability, year-round outdoor activities, enhance biking and walking infrastructure to promote tourism, and leverage regional partnerships to expand existing recreational programs.” Behan said.

Some Plattsburgh residents came to the meeting and addressed their concerns, including access to the farmer’s market, the Durkee Street parking lot, and the plans to make an event space at the city beach.

Officials from Saratoga Associates and Behan Planning and Design said they welcome any and all public feedback.

Behan spoke about what people should take away from the city’s comprehensive plan.

“People should feel good that they have the city, the common council that has authorized this work, how do we help the community look ahead to its future, he said. “It’s a charge that’s often forgotten about in the day-to-day need, so this is all about looking ahead.”

The next step for the LWRP, if there are no more major changes to make, is to be reviewed by the county and the state for feedback.

The comprehensive plan is an 87 page document and the LWRP is over 300 pages, and can be found here: https: //www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/department/community-development/lwrp-comprehensive-plan-zoning-update