Accusations of wrongdoing are being leveled against the City of Plattsburgh Police Department in an anonymous letter sent to the Mayor and the City Council. Now, the City is investigating the situation. The Public Safety Committee called the emergency meeting after receiving the letter. The author claims to be a member of the Plattsburgh Police Department and is calling for immediate action.

The author of the letter says “I have personally witnessed the use of racial slurs and discriminatory language by members of the police leadership.”

Now, the situation is being investigated by the city, starting with an emergency meeting. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the city takes these allegations very seriously.

The letter highlights other disturbing allegations against the provisional Police Chief Nathan ‘Bud’ York. One involves the first African American officer in the department’s history, a national guard member, who was set to be deployed to Africa.

According to the letter “Chief York approached the officer in front of several police officers and made insensitive, and racially charged comments, including ‘Are you going to Africa to find your ancestors?’ and ‘You better return and not decide to stay and live with your people.'”

The allegations will now be investigated by the Labor Council, an independent third-party committee, to determine if the allegations are true. Mayor Rosenquest gave his thoughts on the allegations.“I don’t want to make an assumption or provide an opinion about the credibility; we will not know until we can work through the concerns themselves and do some interviews in the department and make that determination whether they are or are not credible.”

Rosenquest said the investigation will take as long as it needs to, as he doesn’t want the Labor Council to drag its feet, but it will take time to do all of the necessary interviews.

He said the department has taken part in a number of diversity and inclusion activities and believes the department responded well to them.

The Labor Council has begun reaching out to the individuals involved in order to begin the investigation; and then will determine if another investigative body needs to be brought in in order to find the truth.

No timetable has been set for how long the investigation may last and Rosenquest said Chief York will not be put on administrative leave unless the investigation determines that is necessary.