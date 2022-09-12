Burlington, VT — A bond vote to fund a new Burlington High School will be on the ballot in November but those involved with the project have been working on lessening the tax impact.

Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan addressed the City Council on Monday to update them on the funding efforts that the school board has done in recent months. He has continually stressed that they are committed to reduce that number to ease the burden on taxpayers by asking the public for tax-deductible private donations and acquiring grants.

Flanagan said that through the Burlington Students’ Foundation, they have been able to have a successful first month of fundraising.

“We told you about our partnership with the Burlington Student Foundation,” said Flanagan. “We have received about $50,000 in donations to the foundation to this point. I think that is just the start for us with the philanthropy.”

Flanagan said they will have a better idea on grants they will be eligible for in the coming months.

The City Council also discussed the Burlington Firefighters Association contract, as both the City and the Association continue to go back and forth with negotiations. The City of Burlington has successfully bargained contracts with three of their four unions this year and this marks the last one.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said that the talks are ongoing. “The Firefighters Association is the final contract. We started this process a number of months ago and the talks have accelerated recently as we’ve completed the other contracts.”