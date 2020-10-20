City-published ‘South Burlington Times’ sparks debate

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – A bi-weekly publication launched by South Burlington’s city manager intended to keep the public informed on what’s happening at city meetings sparked debate at Monday’s city council meeting.

The first issue of the city-published South Burlington Times was sent out last month, featuring commentary from two residents that were critical of recent local coverage (or lack thereof) from The Other Paper, South Burlington’s longtime local newspaper.

“Recently I found myself asking, “What happened to our ‘community newspaper?” wrote Barb Sirvis. “Since Judy Kearns and Lee Kahrs left, the content has changed. The articles are less relevant, and some at least likely the result of shared articles from other papers.”

The first edition of the South Burlington Times contained a progress update on an I-89 corridor study, upcoming meeting schedules, and commentary from residents on a recent lack of local news coverage.

City Manager Kevin Dorn said the Times was launched over concerns that The Other Paper had been neglecting coverage of city meetings in recent months. He initially called it a “bi-weekly newspaper,” but has since distanced from the editorial nature of the first issue and maintains that the Times is simply an extension of city updates that were already being published.

“We take content that would’ve otherwise been put up on the website, and instead of that being a passive thing where people had to come and find it, we’re pushing it out to the public,” Dorn said. “There’s a multitude of things we put in there that wouldn’t have been covered by The Other Paper under any circumstance, past or present.”

City Council Chair Helen Riehle cited The Other Paper’s recent discontinuation of a ‘Councilor’s Corner’ column as an example of its dwindling local coverage. Mike Donoghue, executive director of the Vermont Press Association, said the discontinuation of legislative columns during a political season is “typical for just about every newspaper in Vermont.”

Donoghue said communications he obtained through a public records request indicated that Dorn was reluctantly sent voter e-mail information by the city clerk in order to circulate the Times.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, City Councilor Thomas Chittenden said the first issue of the Times was published without the council’s consideration. He added that the “parameters, intention and oversight” of the bi-weekly publication need to be more thoughtfully considered and articulated before gaining his support.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Chittenden and other councilors were largely in agreement that The Other Paper has been lacking in local content. Several councilors, including Chair Helen Riehle and Councilor Meaghan Emery, expressed hope that their discussion would motivate the paper to return to more robust coverage of city government. Chittenden, however, was wary of the council using its influence in that way.

“I’m not entirely comfortable with a municipal entity exerting influence or direct pressure on a free paper,” Chittenden said. “I don’t want to use the machinery of the city to at all force or try to influence or persuade directly the freedom of a press outlet.”

In recent days, several residents have taken to the editorial section of The Other Paper to criticize the Times.

“South Burlington doesn’t need a city-owned, city-staffed, city-produced newsletter,” said Joe Randazzo in an editorial published on October 15. There is an automatic built-in bias that will be present in all the reporting, no matter how much our so-called enlightened city fathers pontificate to the contrary.”

In contrast to the Times’ initial rollout as a “newspaper,” Dorn said that it will primarily serve as a way to get underlying materials from city meetings such as PowerPoint presentations out to the public in a direct way.

“I’m not going to write a lede to it and say ‘oh my God, look at how great the city is, and we should all be lauded for what we’re doing’, we’re going to just simply put the information out to the public and let them draw their own conclusions,” Dorn said. “That’s what this is about.”

Rosanne Greco, a longtime South Burlington resident, appreciated city officials’ recent clarifications of the Times’ purpose and scope. She told them there is another change that could help clear things up.

“If the city continues to send out updates on what’s going on, name it after something else, don’t call it the South Burlington Times, because that’s a newspaper,” Greco said.

There has also been pushback against criticism of The Other Paper’s coverage due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the strain it has put on local newspapers across the nation.

“There’s just a lot of events that would normally be covered that are just not happening, therefore not getting in the paper,” Donoghue said. “That has been an issue, so many events have been cancelled, postponed that there aren’t as many things to cover.”

“The pandemic has had effects on a lot of businesses, and The Other Paper has been severely affected with staff cuts,” said Councilor Tim Barritt. “The last thing we want to do is step on toes of journalists who are supposed to be objective about what’s going on in government and allows the public to comment through letters to the editor.”



Councilors were largely in agreement that the South Burlington Times should continue, but possibly under a new name. Dorn indicated that he plans to continue circulating the bi-weekly publication.