BURLINGTON, VT – On January 9, the Burlington City Council voted 10 – 1 in favor of removing a requirement that had forced developers to build a minimum amount of parking spots for the general public.

Proponents say it will attract more developers to Burlington, but opponents fear that the ordinance may exasperate the city’s parking problem in some neighborhoods.

Striking a balance between adding more housing in Burlington and incentivizing the movement away from cars is on the mind of Burlington City officials.

Prior to January 9, developers in Burlington were required to pay for the construction of a minimum amount of parking spots for the general public.

“Parking is expensive to build. And in a lot of times, it can be a real cost on a developer to make the project pencil out,” says Deputy Director of the Burlington Business Association, Colin Hillard.

According to the City of Burlington’s website, building a single parking spot can cost $20,000 to $50,000.

“Removing the minimum requirement will definitely help incentivize and attract developers to build some projects,” says Hillard.

Councilor Joan Shannon was the only council member to vote against the ordinance. Shannon says she is not opposed to eliminating parking requirements in certain instances but says eliminating parking requirements in all Burlington neighborhoods was premature.

“We need to be proactive to offer resident and workers alternatives for transportation besides everyone having their own car alone,” says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.