CityPlace Burlington developers offer update on redesign

The developers of downtown Burlington’s long-awaited CityPlace project offered city residents the chance Thursday to look at their latest design and ask questions about it. The project area has been home to a gigantic hole in the ground since the demolition of the former Burlington Town Center mall and parking garage was completed in the summer of 2018.

The CityPlace project will now be 763,200 square feet in size, about 25% smaller than it was originally designed to be. Its original price tag of $225 million has been reduced by about half, and the project has also been reduced in height from 14 stories to 10.

The completed project would feature 357 apartments, with 72 of them designated as affordable housing. A 196-room hotel would be included, along with 550 parking spaces. The current design has room for 45,000 square feet of retail space, about half as much as originally planned. All of the retail space would be at street level. Pine Street and St. Paul Street would also be connected again; they were separated when the mall was built.

If local and state permitting processes go smoothly for Brookfield Properties, the company hopes to start construction late this summer or in the early fall. “We estimate that it’s a 27-to-30-month construction period to full completion and opening up, so that puts us at the end of 2022 or the very beginning of 2023,” project representative Kevin Calkins said during the second of two public information sessions.

“I’m interested to learn more about what happens to the (project’s) development agreement (with the city), because there’s been talk of that being amended and there’s been no mention of what that amendment would be,” Burlington resident Kevin Deutermann said. When he asked about that exact concern Thursday night, Calkins replied that Brookfield will be working with the city to amend the development agreement. Catkins added that the city is currently working on a first draft of that amendment.

However, Brookfield does not have financing in place yet for the CityPlace project. Company officials say they’re exploring a wide range of options, but nothing has been signed at this point.