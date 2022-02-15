Burlington, VT — Downtown Burlington is saying goodbye to the centrally located CityPlace Mall on Church Street as signs recently went up telling customers everything inside including the restrooms are closed. Manager partner Don Sinex says once LL Bean moves out in June, the building will be 100 percent vacant.

The nearly vacant indoor mall is concerning for store owners, especially neighboring businesses. “Having a big empty building across the street from us, right in the center of our most popular shopping streets in the state, that’s a problem and that’s harms everybody up and down the street,” said Mark Bouchette, co-owner of Homeport.

Once home to national brands like PacSun and Crate & Barrel, Sinex says the mall had been losing money since before the pandemic.

Kelly Devine, Executive Director of the Burlington Business Association commented, “This mall has really run it’s course for the downtown. It was a great idea in the 70s when they created it, but now we need something new.” Devine adds that the “closed signs” could be actually be a positive sign. The mall is part of a long-time CityPlace project, a development that has been on hold, and what some have dubbed “the pit”. With the closings, CityPlace could break ground this spring, and that could mean new life for the mall site.

“I know the owners of the mall have been reducing the leases up there including Starbucks, which is looking for a new home downtown,” said Devine. “So, from talking to the developers this could be a sign they’re getting ready to move forward with this front part of this project as well.”

Sinex says he’s working on a redevelopment plan, which would require the mall building to be knocked down but that would take place in phase 2 of the CityPlace development project.

Sinex says he’ll have more to say in the coming weeks.