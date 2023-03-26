New Hampshire State Police are looking for witnesses to what they say was a road rage incident in which a woman crashed into a teen from Claremont.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 12 in Westmoreland near Aldridge Road. Katey Young, 34, of Walpole, New Hampshire was following a 17-year-old from Claremont in her car. Troopers say Young tried to pass the teen’s truck but struck it instead.

Young’s car rolled over, leaving her with injuries investigators describe as serious but not life-threatening. The teen from Claremont was not hurt. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them at (603) 223-2162.