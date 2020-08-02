Claremont teen wanted in connection with alleged Newport, NH robbery and assault

Police in Newport, New Hampshire are looking for a teenager from Claremont in connection with an alleged attack from Thursday morning.

Savion Thomas-Piche, 18, reportedly answers to the nickname ‘Curly’. No pictures of him were available Saturday night; neither was a physical description. However, if you know where he is, the Newport Police Department is asking you to call them at (603) 863-3232.

The incident apparently took place at an unspecified home in Newport at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say the unnamed alleged victim is at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

Two other young men believed to be involved in the incident have already been arrested. They’re Mitchell Blaisdell, 18, also from Claremont, and Tyler Anstruther, 25, of Woodstock, Vermont. The two are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on robbery and assault charges. Newport police say additional charges and arrests are expected.