A Clarendon man is in desperate need of a kidney. His friends made it their mission to help find him a donor. Kevin Morgan can’t do what he enjoys most in life.. being outside, gardening and fishing.



“I have a lot less energy, I get tired out doing regular things,” Morgan said. “Working around the yard.”



It’s been this way for three years. That is because Kevin is in desperate need of a kidney. He is on dialysis and his kidney function is zero.



“It’s hard to ask someone for a kidney or expect someone to give you a kidney,” Morgan said.



Kevin’s life is planned around trips to the dialysis center. He’s had to give up working and is on disability.



“After dialysis you just don’t have the energy to do things,” Morgan said. “Most nights I am up every hour from cramping from them pulling the fluid out of your body, so I don’t sleep well at night.”



Kevin’s friends have made it their mission to help find him a kidney. Christina Tuzzo has known Kevin for 30 years.



“He is outgoing, friendly and a good person,” Tuzzo said. “It has been really hard to watch his health deteriorate over the last few years, more so the last few years for sure.”



The Organ Donation Coordinator at the University of Vermont Medical Center Jennifer Demaroney wants future living donors to know you only need one kidney to live a long, healthy life.



“Our kidneys are able to filter appropriately, so if we have good renal function, we are younger and healthier we only do need one of them,” Demaroney said.



The Program and Medical Director of Solid Organ Transplantation at Dartmouth Health Dr. Michael Chobanian said there is an advantage to getting a living donor kidney transplant.



“The living donor kidney will last longer than a deceased donor kidney on average by at least two and a half to three years on average,” Dr. Chobanian said.



Summer Stouts from Rutland donated one of her kidneys 6 years ago to a man she didn’t know. When she saw the social media posting for the need of a kidney donor. Stouts wants to encourage other people to donate.



“Having the opportunity to donate has changed me completely, just the way that I view life and how I approach things,” Stouts said. “It just makes you feel like you have done something great, and it really isn’t that difficult to do it.”



A match for Kevin would need to have O blood type.



“I am registered with mass general and UVM transplant, and they can contact the transplant centers at either of those locations,” Morgan said.



If you would like to be considered, or have questions about being a kidney donor, please reach out to Massachusetts General Hospital.