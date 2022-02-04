Plow drivers have been working around the clock to clear the roads from the biggest storm of the winter so far. Many Vermonters woke up Friday to their cars under more than a foot of snow.

“Being local Vermonters, we’re used to it and we’re used to the snow so for us, it’s just another winter,” said Alex Bushey of Heritage Ford. While most people only have to worry about their personal cars, it’s a different story at car dealerships. Bushey and the team at Heritage Ford had to clean off a whole lot full of vehicles.

“The cars were completely buried, you probably could barely tell what model or what type of car they were, but when you have 10-15 guys helping it goes really quick so we take a lot of pride in making sure the cars are cleaned off for the customers who want to take a look at them.”

Todd Law, the Deputy Director of Maintenance and Fleet Operations for VTrans says all hands have been on deck dealing with heavy snowfall that began as freezing rain. “It definitely has been a challenging storm. We want to make sure the snow doesn’t bond to the roads. Then we just plow and make sure we aren’t packing snow on top.”

Law says aside from the storm, it’s also been challenging making sure there’s enough plow drivers. “The biggest issue we have is making sure we shift people out and get them some rest. These longer duration storms, that’s always the challenge.”